Engagement Ring, Wedding Band Stolen From Vt. Home

Someone's engagement ring and wedding band were stolen from a Vermont home, according to state police.

Officers say the 0.92-carat cushion cut diamond engagement ring and a wedding band were taken Friday during a home break in at 230 Lake Brook Drive in Georgia, Vt.

An undisclosed amount of cash and a signed baseball bat were also taken during the home robbery.

The theft occurred sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Charlotte Hartman at 802-524-5993, or Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov.