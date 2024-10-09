Enrique Delgado-Garcia's state police academy class scheduled to graduate

The newest class of Massachusetts State Police troopers will graduate on Wednesday.

It's a bittersweet day, as Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia would have graduated with the class.

He died after a training exercise last month at the Massachusetts State Police Academy in New Braintree. He was pinned as a trooper during his final hours.

Wednesday's graduation ceremony for the 185 members of the 90th Recruit Training Troop starts at 11 a.m. at the DCU Center in Worcester. Gov. Maura Healey is among those expected to attend.

Delgado-Garcia, 25, of Worcester died at a hospital on Sept. 13 a day after becoming unresponsive during a defensive tactics exercise in a boxing ring and suffering a “medical crisis,” authorities have said. The state attorney general has since named an attorney to lead an outside investigation into his death.

Massachusetts State Police said they suspended full-contact boxing training activities among recruits in the wake of Delgado-Garcia’s death.

Delgado-Garcia’s mother and others have said they want answers and accountability from the investigation, and she has raised questions about whether the training exercise was unnecessarily violent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.