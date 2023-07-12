Local

Vermont

‘Entire fields are underwater': Flooding has major impact on Vt. farming industry

Severe flooding across Vermont has hit the state's farming industry hard, according to the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont

By Monica Madeja

NBC Universal, Inc.

Vermont's farming industry has been hit hard by this week's flooding.

The full scope of the damage not clear yet, but it's obvious the destruction is major.

Right now, people are rallying to help.

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont has about 800 farmers in its membership and says dozens have already reported losses from the flood.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More on the flooding in Vermont

Vermont 12 hours ago

‘This may not be over': Flood rescues continue in Vermont, more rain in forecast

Vermont 2 hours ago

Residents urged to beware of disaster scams following Vermont flooding

Vermont 20 hours ago

Help comes from across New England after severe flooding in Vermont

NOFA Vermont is starting to mobilize resources and preparing to work with other organizations and agencies to get the right kinds of aid to the right people.

"We're hearing from a lot of our farmers that their entire fields are underwater," said Grace Oedel, executive director of NOFA Vermont. "There's been an incredible amount of erosion, and anyone farming near a floodplain has had to really rearrange land. So this is a major flooding event that's looking to be at least as bad as Hurricane Irene's effect here in the state."

The organization has started a Farmer Emergency Fund for people to donate to help farmers working to rebuild.

This article tagged under:

Vermontfloodingfarming
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us