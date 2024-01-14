GOP field descends on Iowa ahead of Monday caucuses

There's only one day to go until the Iowa caucuses on Monday night, officially kicking off the presidential nominating process for the 2024 election.

NBC10 Boston's political reporter Matt Prichard is in Des Moines, Iowa, where he says bone-chilling cold hasn't kept Iowans away from campaign events.

Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson have all been out on the road, and former president and frontrunner Donald Trump joined the fray on Sunday where he secured an endorsement from a former challenger.

With the entire GOP field in the Hawkeye State, Iowans have lined up in sub-zero temperatures and sat in warming buses before filing in.

Some who spoke to Prichard remain staunch supporters of Trump. Others say they're taking a hard look at their options.

Trump's competitors are racking up the miles in the final leadup, but even with that effort, catching Trump remains a tall task.

During a sit down with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker, she pointed to a recent NBC News poll that places the 45th president nearly 30 points ahead of his next closest challenger.