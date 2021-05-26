Epic Summer Road Trips to Hidden Gems Around New England

The world is opening up, which means it's time to travel again! Yankee Magazine Sr. Features Editor Ian Aldrich says he expects people to look to the outdoors for fun this summer.

Luckily here in New England, you don't need to go far for an amazing getaway. Maria Sansone checked in with Aldrich for his favorite road trip hidden gems.

Bike Hike :

There's a bike trip you can take across New Hampshire that Ian writes about in the latest issue. He says you don't need to be a professional cyclist to bike the state. It's a 90-mile trail ride that you can do over time, and the views, places, and people you'll see and meet will make for a trip you'll never forget.

2. Off the Beaten Path:

Aldrich says New England is blessed with a lot of state parks and open land, but one of his favorites is October Mountain State Forest in Lee, MA.

3. Family Favorite:

When it comes to a getaway the whole family will love, Aldrich looks back to the Granite State. He says you can't go wrong with the Omni Mt. Washington Hotel and Resort.

4. Glamping Is Still Glam

Glamping is still having its moment, says Aldrich, and he expects a lot of people to go for luxury while still keeping an outdoor vibe in Summer 2021. There are a lot of places to choose from throughout New England.

5. Most Surprising

Aldrich says he travels New England as part of his job, and he is still being surprised all the time. He just traveled to Lake Champlain in VT and he says it's a VT you may not expect.

