After body found in NH fire, police investigating person's death

First responders found a heavy fire in a Coffin Road garage and called for backup, and firefighters subsequently found the person's body inside

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A person was found dead in a fire in Epping, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning, officials say, but they were not killed by the fire.

While Epping police investigate, the identity of the person who died isn't being released, officials said. The cause and origin of the fire also remained under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 7:45 a.m. at an apartment on Coffin Road, according to Epping police and fire officials and the state fire marshal's office. First responders found a heavy fire in a garage and called for backup, and firefighters subsequently found the person's body inside.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call or email the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire Jun 19

NH lawmakers push to remove toll booths after repeated crashes

New Hampshire Jun 19

Survivors of NH motorcycle crash that killed 7 urge a judge to keep trucker off the road

New Hampshire Jun 19

Motorcyclist killed, 2 others injured in NH crash caused by strong gust of wind

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us