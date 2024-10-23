Police chase wanted man in stolen vehicle through several NH towns

A man wanted on several charges led police on a chase through several New Hampshire towns Tuesday night, officials said.

Donald Nisbet fled a traffic stop in Epping about 8:38 p.m., then drove north on Route 125 until he was stopped with the help of a deflation device at the intersection with the Spaulding Turnpike in Rochester, according to state police.

The vehicle had been stolen and was being sought in the burglary of guns, according to police. Nisbet, 38, had been wanted on warrants involving theft and a bail violation.

When he was arrested, he was taken into custody on new charges including felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, receiving stolen property and felon in possession of a deadly weapon. He was due in Rochester District Court Thursday; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Five towns' police departments helped in the pursuit, state police said.