Equestrian center destroyed in massive fire overnight in Templeton

An equestrian center was destroyed in a massive fire overnight in Templeton, Massachusetts.

The Gardner Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to the fire scene shortly after 9 p.m. Liberty-Belle Stables, located on Patriots Road in Templeton, was fully involved in flames, and the fire had also extended into the adjacent home.

Fire officials said all of the horses were safely removed from the barn.

Liberty-Belle Stables said in a Facebook post at 9:42 p.m. that their barn was on fire, but all of the horses had been saved.

The stables posted an update on Friday morning asking people to share happy stories about the stables, or some way it has touched their lives.

"We need all the good memories we can get. This place was my dream, and I went into it with one of the best instructors out there. I could not ask for a better barn family. We are so grateful to have you all."

Over 100 people had commented on the Facebook posts as of Friday morning, offering support and even assistance in boarding the horses.