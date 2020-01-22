Local
Erosion, Floods Make Some Final Resting Places Not so Final

A small historic cemetery in Vermont is eroding due to the intensification of floods and storms.

Some tranquil spots chosen for graveyards centuries ago may no longer be as suitable with more intense storms, erosion and rising seas.

The worsening conditions are leaving towns, cities and cemetery associations left to figure how to make those final resting places actually final hundreds of years later.

In Vermont, a small historic cemetery where a Revolutionary War soldier who fought at the Battle of Bunker Hill was buried, is eroding. Hundreds of bones were found unearthed on an island off of New York City that has served as a mass burial ground. 

