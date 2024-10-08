Boston restaurant talk

Espresso bar by day, cocktail bar by night: New restaurant opens in Boston's West End

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A new hotel restaurant has come to Boston.

According to a press release, 155 on Portland has debuted in the city's West End, opening in the lobby area of the brand new Pennyweight Hotel Boston, Curio Collection by Hilton on Portland Street between Haymarket Square and North Station. The new dining spot is an espresso bar during the day and a cocktail bar at night, with its food menu including such options as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, warm crab dip, lobster pasta alla vodka, burgers, and more, while the space includes both indoor and outdoor dining.

The address for 155 on Portland is 155 Portland Street, Boston, MA, 02114. More information on the restaurant can be found at https://www.pennyweighthotel.com/dining

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

