Local

everett

Everett Jewelry Store Robbed Early Thursday

Gold N' Oldies was robbed around 6 a.m. Thursday

By Jake Levin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Everett responded to a smash-and-grab break in at a jewelry store early Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m., at least one person smashed in the glass at Gold N' Oldies Jewelry and Antiques on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, where the store's owner said they made off with a couple hundred dollars worth of stolen rings.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

However, the owner said that it could have been much worse if not for iron grates protecting the doors and windows of his business.

"I've been here 36 years, for six days a week, and never before have I had a break or even had an attempted break," he said.

An investigation into the break-in is underway.

More local coverage

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Loosened Lug Nuts Have Residents On Alert in Rockland

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

Jewelry Store Robbery Under Investigation in Nashua

This article tagged under:

everettMassachusettsEverett policesmash and grabEverett Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us