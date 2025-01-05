Everett man arrested after video shows him hitting cat with a belt, police say

A man in Everett, Massachusetts, is facing animal cruelty charges after a video was shown to police in which the 44-year-old can allegedly be seen striking a cat with a belt while holding it down.

Everett police say they responded to 615 Broadway to investigate a report of animal cruelty after a concerned citizen came into the police station a little after 9 p.m. Saturday and showed officers the video.

As a result of the investigation, the cat was taken by Everett's animal control officer, police said, and Hector Quijada-Portillo was arrested without incident.

The Everett resident is facing animal cruelty charges, as well as an outstanding warrant. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Malden District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.