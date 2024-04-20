Man in custody over kidnapping, rape in Everett, police say

A man is in custody in a kidnapping and rape in Everett, Massachusetts, police said Saturday evening.

The incident that led to the man being taken into custody occurred earlier Saturday, according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie.

The victim was safe and receiving medical treatment, Mazzie said, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

Mazzie didn't offer more information about what happened in the alleged rape or identify the suspect.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.