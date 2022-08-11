Everett Teen Released From Spaulding Months After Being Shot in Canada

A Massachusetts teenager who was injured in a drive-by shooting while vacationing with his family in Canada is out of the hospital.

Sandrick Jorcelin and his Everett family went to Montreal to visit relatives in May when the car some of them were riding in was hit by a spray of bullets.

His mom was grazed by a bullet during the shooting. His uncle was killed. Sandrick was hit in the stomach, and one of the bullets is still lodged in his body.

On Wednesday, he finally got to go home from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

"He's about to do a lot of things, and eventually, he will walk again," said his father, Ricardo Jorcelin. "We want to thank everyone for their support, prayers."

"Anything you want to do, you can do it in life," said Sandrick.

Members of the Tewksbury Police Department and Massachusetts State Police showed their support for the family, providing an escort from the hospital.

