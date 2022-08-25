Eversource Installing New ‘Energy Release' Manhole Covers in Boston to Boost Safety

Energy provider Eversource is installing new manhole covers in the Boston area that the company says will help improve safety.

Eversource is installing what it calls "energy-release" manhole covers, that it says are designed to reduce the odds of a "serious incident" happening. The manhole covers are able to slightly lift, about three or four inches, before falling back into place.

The company says it's installed over 1,600 of the new covers in the Boston area. Its goal is to replace every manhole cover in the downtown area by the end of next year.

Incidents involving manholes have come up in recent months in the City of Boston, including in June when manhole explosions injured someone and shattered a nearby window. Two weeks prior to that, firefighters responded to a series of manhole fires on Boylston Street.