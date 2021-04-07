Every Mainer Age 16 and Older Now Eligible for COVID-19 Shot

Every resident of the state of Maine who is at least 16 years old is now eligible for a coronavirus vaccination.

States around the country are expanding eligibility for the shots as supply increases. Maine expanded eligibility to all adults and all 16- and 17-year-old residents on Wednesday.

Supply of the vaccine remains limited, and the state and health care providers are using advanced scheduling and registration to get as many people booked for a vaccine as possible.

The state previously rolled out vaccines to everyone age 50 and older. Front-line healthcare workers and teachers have also received priority for a shot.

Coronavirus cases are currently rising in Maine. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the state has risen over the past two weeks from 205.14 new cases per day on March 21 to 279.43 new cases per day on April 4. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 0.57 deaths per day on March 21 to 1.43 deaths per day on April 4.

Maine Center for Disease Control said Tuesday that it has reported more than 52,000 positive cases of the virus and 746 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Bates College in Lewiston is locked down until Sunday due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The college reached a high of 60 active cases on Monday, the Sun Journal reported. The paper reported students are required to stay in their rooms with the exception of limited reasons such as taking tests. In-person classes are off this week.

Josh McIntosh, vice president for campus life, said “unmasked social gatherings have been the most common source of infection, both from recent events as well as those that happened earlier in the semester.”