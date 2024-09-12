‘Everyone feels unsafe': Calls for help growing after 2nd fight at Revere High School

There's more shocking student cell phone video of a fight that broke out Wednesday in the halls of Revere High School.

Students tell NBC10 Boston that you can see the school principal running in, with laptop in hand, trying to break it up. This time it left a teacher with this bloody gash on his arm from hitting a locker in the melee.

“We need help! I don’t want another one of colleagues to bleed when they go to work,” said Michelle Ervin, another high school teacher in Revere, Massachusetts.

A Revere senior in that teacher’s class said, “He arrived with a cut in the classroom and asked kids for paper to dry himself.”

Teachers are demanding more safety measures at Revere High School, where there have been two fights about two weeks into the school year.

It was just two weeks ago that there was another large fight inside the high school where the assistant principal ended up with a head injury.

Administrators say nine students were permanently expelled from the school after that fight and charges were filed. An additional 14 students have been removed from the school, but it’s unclear for how long.

Parents and students are alarmed by what is happening.

Revere High senior Isabella Goulart said, “Everyone feels unsafe in this school, there’s nothing you can do about it no more, the school should be shut down.”

“What do you do now, as a parent, what do you do? You keep your kid home, you get in trouble,” exclaimed frustrated freshman parent Renee Mallory.

Fights among students at Revere High School have students and teachers calling for help from city leaders.

As parents, students, and teachers continue to argue not enough is being done to keep kids and staff safe in school, the superintendent and mayor insist they are actively working to try to stem the violence.

Revere Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly said, “We’ve been very closely with our own social workers and the behavioral health unit from the revere police department to make sure that students have the services that they need.”

Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe, Jr. said, “We are, effective immediately, inserting an additional SRO into our school the high school specifically.”

That would make it four school resource officers in the high school, but teachers say more needs to be done to keep them safe.