Everything you need to know about the 128th Boston Marathon

Monday morning, thousands of people will line up at the finish line to cheer on some of the best of the best runners at the 128th Boston Marathon.

The 26.2-mile race from Hopkinton to Boylston Street in Boston starts just after 9 a.m. on Monday, April 15.

People have been flying in from all over the world and are planning on running for different charities.

There will be over 30,000 official participants, including runners from 129 countries and all 50 U.S. states. The event is expected to inject more than $200 million into the Greater Boston economy.

Here is a list of some of the notable runners in this year's race. NBC10 Boston meteorologist Tevin Wooten is running as well.

The Boston Athletic Association announced earlier this month that famed former Patriots player Rob Gronkowski has been named the grand marshal for the 2024 marathon.

This year's race will be on the same day as One Boston Day, which honors the victims, survivors and first responders of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. A wreath laying will be held at 8 a.m. and bells will toll at 2:49 p.m.

Boston Marathon start times

9:02 a.m. ET – Wheelchair Division – Men

9:05 a.m. ET – Wheelchair Division – Women

9:30 a.m. ET – Handcycle & Duo Participants

9:37 a.m. ET – Professional Men

9:47 a.m. ET – Professional Women

9:50 a.m. ET – Para Athletics Divisions

10:00 a.m. ET – Wave 1

10:25 a.m. ET – Wave 2

10:50 a.m. ET – Wave 3

11:15 a.m. ET – Wave 4

Public safety precautions

On Friday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was joined by Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, Chief of Emergency Medical Services James Hooley, Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, Chief of Emergency Management Shumeane Benford, public safety officials from the Commonwealth and from neighboring communities to address marathon preparations.

She said federal, state, and local partners are working together to ensure a safe and enjoyable Boston Marathon for all athletes and spectators.

Here's a quick look at some of the precautions being taken, by department:

Police Department

Boston Police Department will have uniformed and undercover officers along the marathon route.

Cameras will be active along the Boston portion of the Marathon route, and observation points will be set up around the finish line area in Back Bay to monitor the crowd.

Spectators are encouraged to leave large items such as backpacks and strollers at home. These items are not banned; however, individuals may be subject to search.

Call 9-1-1 in an emergency situation and follow @bostonpolice for race safety updates.

Fire Department

Boston Fire will have walking patrols along the course to respond to fires, alarms, render medical aid, and to call in additional assets if needed.

Boston Fire will position units on both sides of the course during the race to provide a full first-alarm assignment on each side of the course without disrupting the race.

Hazardous materials & decontamination assets will be staged along the racecourse and will conduct active environmental monitoring for the presence of hazardous products.

Technical rescue units will be staged at strategic locations along the course to assist police mitigate any course disruption and to stand ready to respond to any emergency.

Boston Fire will activate two drones to enhance situational awareness in any fire or emergency that may occur in the area of the race route.

Emergency Medical Services

Boston EMS will have enhanced medical coverage, including additional personnel in the field, dispatch and special operations.

Units will be deployed along the Boston portion of the route and in the finish line area, ready to serve anyone requiring medical assistance, including runners, spectators, and volunteers. This will include EMTs and Paramedics working on ambulances, bikes and carts, as well as in medical stations.

Through close coordination with medical volunteers, Boston EMS works to treat and release as many people on scene as possible, which is intended to mitigate the impact to the hospital system.

Boston EMS plans to increase the number of ambulances citywide to ensure there will be no disruption in services to residents.

Emergency Communications

The City’s Emergency Operations Center will be open on Monday to monitor the races. The EOC will be staffed by City departments, state agencies and non-profit partners to coordinate the City’s operational plan. Additionally, the EOC will monitor the weather, maintain situational awareness regarding the various Marathon events, respond to any resource requests from public safety, and manage family reunification if needed.

Boston EMS, Police, Fire, and the Office of Emergency Management will have personnel assigned to the multi-agency coordination center at the Massachusetts Emergency Operation Center in Framingham.

BPHC will open the Medical Intelligence Center to make sure hospitals have proper resources and coordinate care for anyone who needs to go to the hospital.

Sign up for AlertBoston to receive emergency notifications from the City at boston.gov/emergency. Alerts are available in the following languages: Arabic, Chinese, Cape Verdean Creole, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, Russian, Soomaali, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Boston Marathon map

Boston Marathon road closures, parking restrictions

Boston police have announced the following road closures as a result of this year's marathon:

NO STOPPING APRIL 8 - 18

Exeter Street (east side) Boylston Street to Blagden Street

Blagden Street (south side, opposite side of library), from Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Blagden Street (north side, library side), BPL Driveway to Exeter Street

Boylston Street (both sides), Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

Boylston Street from Dartmouth Street

Blagden Street (north side), Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway

NO STOPPING APRIL 10 - 16

Exeter Street (west side). Alley 441 to Boylston Street

NO STOPPING: FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND MONDAY

Beacon Street (south side, Boston Common side), Charles Street to Joy Street

Boylston Street (both sides), Dalton Street to Dartmouth Street, unless otherwise posted

Dartmouth Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Exeter Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Huntington Avenue, unless otherwise posted.

NO STOPPING: THURSDAY TO MONDAY

Clarendon Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Stuart Street

NO STOPPING: SATURDAY TO MONDAY

Beacon Street, Bay State Road to Brookline Town Line (both sides)

Berkeley Street (both sides), Stuart Street to Newbury Street

Boylston Street (both sides), Dartmouth Street to Charles Street, unless otherwise posted

Cambridge Street (both sides), Court Street to Sudbury Street

Charles Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Saint James Avenue (both sides), Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Stuart Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Arlington Street

NO STOPPING: SUNDAY AND MONDAY

Clarendon Street (both sides), Public Alley 436 to Newbury Street

Newbury Street (both sides) for Media Vehicles, #29 Newbury Street crossing over Berkeley Street to #69 Newbury Street

NO STOPPING: SATURDAY 12:01 A.M. THROUGH 3 P.M.

Newbury Street (both sides), Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

NO STOPPING: MONDAY