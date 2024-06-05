Ex-Boston College High School teacher accused of raping student

A Jesuit priest and former Boston College High School teacher is accused of raping a student over 10 years ago.

Kevin White, 62, was charged with one count of rape and abuse of a child, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

The incident happened at the school between 2008 and 2009, according to prosecutors.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

White, who lived outside of Massachusetts from 2010 to 2021, was indicted by a grand jury last week, authorities said. He will be arraigned on June 27.

The 62-year-old Weston man was a theology teacher at Boston College High School, prosecutors said.