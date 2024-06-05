Massachusetts

Ex-Boston College High School teacher accused of raping student

Kevin White was a theology teacher at Boston College High School, prosecutors said.

gavel
NBC10.com

A Jesuit priest and former Boston College High School teacher is accused of raping a student over 10 years ago.

Kevin White, 62, was charged with one count of rape and abuse of a child, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

The incident happened at the school between 2008 and 2009, according to prosecutors.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

White, who lived outside of Massachusetts from 2010 to 2021, was indicted by a grand jury last week, authorities said. He will be arraigned on June 27.

The 62-year-old Weston man was a theology teacher at Boston College High School, prosecutors said.

More Massachusetts news

Revere 5 hours ago

Man arrested in Revere Stop & Shop shooting due in court

10 hours ago

Horse rescued after falling through stable floor in Ipswich

Massachusetts Jun 4

Taunton crossing guard arrested twice in separate incidents to be arraigned

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us