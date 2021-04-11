Local

Ex-Boston Police Officer Stayed on Force Despite Abuse Allegation

Patrick Rose Sr. now faces 33 charges involving six alleged victims

Boston police union president Pat Rose testifying on body cameras in 2016
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

A former Boston police officer and union chief, charged last August with molesting multiple children, faced child abuse allegations in the mid-1990s.

The Boston Globe reports that the Boston Police Department in 1995 filed a criminal complaint against Patrick Rose Sr. for sexual assault on a 12-year-old child.

The criminal complaint was eventually dropped, but an internal investigation concluded that Rose likely committed a crime.

Rose now faces 33 charges involving six alleged victims. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he maintains his innocence.

