Ex-Boston Police Union Pres. Charged With Raping 4 More Children

A former head of Boston's police union already charged with raping a young relative now faces 16 new charges and accusations he sexual assaulted and abused four more children, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Patrick Rose, a former Boston police officer and president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, was arrested on child sex charges earlier this month. Those charges stemmed from allegations he sexually assaulted a young relative starting when she was 7.

Rose was arraigned Tuesday on the 16 new charges, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins' office. There are 11 counts of child rape and five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Prosecutors now say Rose sexually assaulted five children. Of the new victims, one was allegedly abused within the last two years, while Rose allegedly abused the other three in the 1990s.

In a statement, Rollins called Rose's alleged behavior "unconscionable."

"There is nothing more horrible and depraved than sexually abusing a child, and in this case it is made even more unfathomable that the defendant is a former member of law enforcement," Rollins said. "He actually swore an oath to protect victims from harm, instead he was preying on and harming our most vulnerable and innocent, young children."

A not guilty plea was entered for Rose at his arraignment, according to The Boston Globe.

Judge Kathleen Coffey raised Rose's bail from $250,000 to $270,000, prosecutors said. She kept in place an order that Rose must wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport, surrender any firearms as well as his license to carry, have no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 16 and stay away from and have no contact with the victims.

When Rose was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on the first charges, the 66-year-old hid his face.

Anyone with information about Rose is asked to contact the Suffolk County State Police Detectives Unit at 617-727-8817.

In Suffolk County, survivors of child abuse and exploitation and their non-offending caretakers can receive comprehensive services at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Suffolk County. The CAC can be reached at 617-779-2146. Survivors may also contact the Child Protection Unit at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office at 617-619-4300. Anyone who believes that a child in Massachusetts may be the victim of abuse can call the DCF Child at Risk Hotline at 1-800-792-5200.