Ex-Burlington firefighter gets probation in animal cruelty case

A former Massachusetts firefighter who ran a dog training and boarding facility in South Boston where he allegedly abused animals will be on probation for two years after pleading in the case, prosecutors said Thursday.

Tyler Falconer, who used to own Falco K9, on Wednesday pleaded to a continuance without a finding on two count of animal cruelty by a custodian, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. A judge sentenced him to two years of probation and ordered that he not own any animals or operate any business involving animals for three years.

Falconer was initially charged with three counts of animal cruelty by a custodian and three counts of improperly tethering or confining an animal. After he was charged, Burlington town officials announced that Falconer had been placed on paid leave from the Burlington Fire Department; he later resigned.

Prosecutors said the alleged offenses involved three dogs boarded on various dates at Falco K9 that each lost significant amounts of weight or were injured. One dog allegedly lost 20 lbs.; another allegedly suffered a foot wound requiring medical attention.

“All animals, especially pets at a facility specialized to board and shelter them, should be treated with care. Pets bring so much happiness to those in their lives. Boarding pets can be stressful, and owners deserve to know that their pets are being treated compassionately,” Hayden said in a statement Thursday.