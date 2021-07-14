Ex-Maine School Director Accused of Assaulting, Sexually Touching Girl, 13

The former director of a technical school in Maine has been arrested for assaulting and sexually touching a teenage girl, authorities said Wednesday.

Kevin Michaud, 58, was arrested at his home in China, Maine, on Sunday, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. He is charged with simple assault and unlawful sexual touching.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Michaud had been communicating online with a 13-year-old girl, authorities said, and the charges stem from a pair of incidents with the teenager in Waldo County earlier this year. They did not provide further information on what allegedly took place the incidents.

Michaud was booked into Waldo County Jail before he was released on bail. He is barred from "having contact with any children under the age of 18 and returning to the Waldo County Technical Center where he had recently served as the school’s director."

It wasn't immediately clear if Michaud had an attorney who could speak to the charges.