Ex-Mass Challenge employee accused of defrauding organization

A former employee of the nonprofit organization MassChallenge is expected to face a judge after allegedly stealing more than $100,000 worth of computers from the organization.

Jonathan Alexander Matteo, 38, of Riverside, Rhode Island, is accused of buying 142 Apple laptops on a company credit card over a 2-year period while he was a MassChallenge employee and then stealing most of them, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Suffolk Country District Attorney's Office, MassChallenge conducted an audit in March 2023 and could only account for 24 of the computers. Matteo had left the organization by then and the organization could not get in touch with him.

“This individual apparently had the impression that the absence of more than 100 Apple laptops would somehow go unnoticed," Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden said in a written statement.

Investigators say Mateo may have used proceeds from the MassChallenge thefts to pay restitution related to a similar scheme in Rhode Island bank in 2019. In that incident, Matteo pleaded guilty to embezzlement, fraudulent use of credit cards and larceny over $1,500. According to investigators, Mateo, while an employee of Upserve, Inc. in Providence, used that company’s credit card to buy multiple Apple computers. An investigation later revealed that Mateo sold at least one of the computers on eBay.

Mateo was arraigned in July on a charge of larceny over $1200 in the MassChallenge case and was released on personal recognizance. He is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on September 20.