Ex-Stoughton police detective indicted in death of Sandra Birchmore

A former Stoughton, Massachusetts, police detective has been indicted in the death of Sandra Birchmore, accused of killing her and then staging her apartment to make it appear she had committed suicide.

Matthew Farwell is accused of having a sexual relationship with Birchmore for several years, including before she was 16 years old, according to court documents. When Birchmore became pregnant in around 2020, she told Farwell he was the father of her child. The indictment alleges that in February 2021, Farwell strangled Birchmore to death and then staged her apartment to make the death look like a suicide, the indictment alleges.

Birchmore, who was three months pregnant, was found dead in 2021. While her death was originally ruled a suicide, according to the Boston Globe, a pathologist hired by her family found Birchmore's death was in fact a homicide.

Birchmore's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.