Ex-Weymouth cop faces federal charges in beating of arrested man

A former police officer in Weymouth, Massachusetts, is facing federal charges after a man was beaten while in custody two years ago.

Justin Chappell resigned from the Weymouth Police Department after being notified he was facing termination for the incident, which occurred on July 2, 2022. Chief Richard Fuller said Chappell had been found to have used excessive force.

The office of acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said Thursday that Chappell had been charged with deprivation of rights under color of law for the assault.

Chappell is accused of punching a man who about 13 times "without legal justification" during an arrest, prosecutors said in a press release.

"It is hard to comprehend why Justin Chappell allegedly felt entitled to repeatedly beat a man in his custody, punching him in his face approximately 13 times," Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement. "In doing so, we believe Officer Chappell violated this man's civil rights and betrayed his sworn oath, his community, and his colleagues."

Bodycam footage of the incident was released last year.

Warning: The video below contains graphic violence and some may find it disturbing to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

Graphic body camera footage shows the former officer punching a handcuffed man multiple times.

According to police reports, Chappell and other patrolmen responded to a report of an intoxicated man, identified as Donald McAdam, causing a disturbance.

Police say McAdam was uncooperative, resisted arrest and spit on an officer.

In the video, McAdam can be heard calling the officers cowards and using racial slurs.

Once at the cruiser, McAdam, who is handcuffed, appears to resist once again before Chappell punches him repeatedly in the face and head.

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission sent a letter to Chappell notifying him that it was investigating the alleged misconduct.

The POST Commission lists sustained allegations of "excessive, non-deadly force" in an incident on Feb. 24, 2022, as well as in the incident involving McAdam. It says that Chappell was suspended one to five days for the first case, and that he retired to avoid termination in the second. He is listed as certified but unassociated with a police department.

Chappell and McAdam did not return to NBC10 Boston's requests for comments last year.

Federal prosecutors say if convicted of deprivation of rights under color of law resulting in bodily injury, Chappell faces up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and up to $250,000 in fines.

Chappell is due in U.S. District Court for a plea hearing next Thursday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could answer to the charges against him.

