Person With Gun Reported at Boston's Excel High School; Police Search Building

By Asher Klein

Police at Excel High School in South Boston Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
A South Boston school was placed in safe mode as officers searched for a person who may have a gun, police said.

Officers were seen at the school, Excel High School, Friday.

The safe mode was lifted after some time, but police and Boston Public Schools officials didn't immediately provide information about what prompted the police search.

Some students who left early said their teachers told them to put trash bags over windows.

The police search comes a day after a 7-year-old brought a semi-automatic gun to a school in Dorchester.

Detectives are now looking into the incident, as city leaders seek accountability for whoever allowed the child access to the dangerous weapon.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

