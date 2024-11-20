Exeter

Amtrak train kills person walking on tracks in NH

It appeared the person who died didn't know the train was coming when they were hit south of Exeter

By Asher Klein

A person was killed by an Amtrak train in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, police said.

The person was walking on the tracks in the woods south of town and was hit from behind at about 1:20 p.m., Exeter police said. It appeared they didn't know the train was coming.

Authorities, who were still investigating what happened, didn't share what the person who died might have been doing on the tracks. The incident took place between Front Street and Powder Mill Road, a stretch where the tracks pass homes and a brook.

Amtrak Downeaster train service was delayed and temporarily rerouted as emergency workers responded to the person's death.

