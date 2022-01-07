Explosion at Maine Auto Garage Sends 2 to the Hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at a garage in Lewiston, Maine Friday.

Lewiston fire officials said crews responded to a reported explosion on Sabattus Street and found the building in flames. This is the Rotary Auto Center, NBC affiliate NEWS CENTER Maine reports. Two people were taken to the hospital, one with non-life-threatening injuries, the other as a precaution.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Snowy weather slowed crews from responding, firefighters said. The building is damaged beyond repair, NEWS CENTER Maine reports.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.