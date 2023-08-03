Explosion damages North Providence town pool

An explosion closed down the North Providence Pool and Fitness Center last Friday.

Fire Chief John Silva told WJAR that it happened around 8:30 a.m.

"The Jacuzzi was approximately risen 4 foot above where it was installed, it was underground," he added.

The damage cause cracks through the building and the main pool was drained as a precaution.

There were no injuries reported as both the jacuzzi and pool were empty at the time.

Authorities determined that the explosion was caused by an underground buildup of chlorine gas.