Explosion at NH Hotel Injures 2 Firefighters, 8 Guests

The explosion happened early Tuesday at the Element Hotel in Lebanon

Officials say an explosion at a hotel in New Hampshire sent two firefighters and eight guests to the hospital.

None of the injuries suffered was life-threatening.

The New Hampshire Fire Marshal's office says the explosion happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Element Hotel in Lebanon, just after crews responding to a fire alarm entered the building.

The two injures firefighters were brought to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. The eight hotel guests received treatment at local hospitals.

Officials are still investigating the cause, but they do not believe it was criminal in nature.

The hotel is part of the Marriott chain and suffered significant damage. It will be closed for the foreseeable future.

