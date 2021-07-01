Extended Periods of Rain Starting Tonight

We’re still in the clouds, but the threat for severe storms has diminished for most.

We’re waiting on the rain: A big plume heading in later this evening and overnight. Rain is breaking out this afternoon and expands this evening and tonight, with the potential for embedded severe thunderstorms and flash flooding in Conn., Rhode Island and southeast Mass.

For much of southern New England, around an inch of rain is expected with much less in northern New England, and much more where heavier thunderstorms hit. When all is said and done, there may be as much as 2 to 3 inches of rain with locally more in some of Connecticut.

Pockets of rain, a northeast wind, falling temperatures and early fog banks are expected Friday as temperatures fall through the 60s. Varying solutions from our guidance for the first part of the holiday weekend. We’ve seen a few scattered showers around, but also plenty of dry hours. At this point, we’re pretty confident in the temps being on the cool side, but we’re not on placement and timing of the wet weather.

Independence Day is another story. Slowly but surely, the guidance has come around to drying it out and warming it up (a bit). We’re seeing some afternoon sunshine poking through the clouds, with comfortable air and more clearing later into the evening for fireworks and cookouts. Beats a rainy day anytime.

Be safe, have fun and enjoy the cooler temps!