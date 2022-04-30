Dorchester Blaze Causes Significant Damage; 1 Firefighter Injured

Flames broke out at a triple decker in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Saturday night, injuring one firefighter and causing extensive damage.
The Boston Fire Department was called to Leadville Street shortly before 10 p.m. and encountered heavy fire upon arrival.
All residents made it out, the fire department said, but one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The heavy fire has been knocked down, but the fire department says there is extensive damage to the triple decker, as well as to buildings on both sides.
Video from the scene showed many people standing on the sidewalks and porches across the street, watching the firefighters battling the flames late Saturday night.
The Red Cross of Massachusetts has been called to assist multiple families with emergency services. It was not immediately clear how many people were displaced.
Neighbors tell NBC10 Boston that they believe the blaze may have started on the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.