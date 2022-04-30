Local

Boston Fire Department

Dorchester Blaze Causes Significant Damage; 1 Firefighter Injured

All residents made it out but one firefighter was injured in the blaze, the Boston Fire Department said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Flames broke out at a triple decker in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Saturday night, injuring one firefighter and causing extensive damage.

The Boston Fire Department was called to Leadville Street shortly before 10 p.m. and encountered heavy fire upon arrival.

All residents made it out, the fire department said, but one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The heavy fire has been knocked down, but the fire department says there is extensive damage to the triple decker, as well as to buildings on both sides.

Video from the scene showed many people standing on the sidewalks and porches across the street, watching the firefighters battling the flames late Saturday night.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts has been called to assist multiple families with emergency services. It was not immediately clear how many people were displaced.

Local

everett 1 hour ago

Everett Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Woman, 64

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Woman Facing DUI Charge After Rear-Ending NH State Police Cruiser on Everett Turnpike

Neighbors tell NBC10 Boston that they believe the blaze may have started on the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Boston Fire DepartmentBostondorchesterBoston FireDorchester fire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us