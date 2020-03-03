Officials are taking extra steps at the polls today to ensure the health and safety of voters.

The virus is not expected to have a sizable impact on voting Tuesday, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, the top official overseeing elections in Massachusetts.

But he has ordered local polling places to enforce additional measures, like for voting booths to be constantly cleaned and disinfected throughout the day.

Pens shared by multiple voters will be switched out and extra pins will be available, in case voters don’t want a pin that’s been used by others.

Galvin is also allowing people in self-quarantine for coronavirus to be treated as hospital patients and vote by absentee ballot, where typically by law those people not in the hospital would be required to vote in person.

Additionally, polling places are being told to have volunteers on standby, in case all workers don’t show up as a concern for contracting the coronavirus.

Galvin is so confident that coronavirus will not suppress voter turnout that he estimates 1.5 million Democrats and 350,000 Republicans will cast ballots in Tuesday's presidential primaries.

These totals would be a sizeable uptick from the 1.2 million Democrats who voted in the presdiential primary in 2016.

Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday as Massachusetts is one of 14 states to hold its presidential primary contests on Super Tuesday.