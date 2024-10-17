‘It's crazy now': Extreme speeders caught as Conn. state police crack down on reckless driving

We’ve all seen our share of drivers flying on the highways.

But just recently a man allegedly admitted to going more than 140 miles an hour.

That is just one of the arrests for triple-digit speeds on our roads in the last week.

“It's crazy now. It's literally out of control,” Olivia Linares, of Middletown, said.

People tell us it’s wild the amount of reckless driving, including extreme speeders, on the roads.

“I think overall people are driving a little more aggressive than the normal; highways, side streets, people running red lights,” Jesse Hunter, of Middletown, said,

In the last week, State Police posted online about arrests around the state for reckless driving.

A driver in Hampton clocked in at more than 90.

In Hebron 98 miles per hour and 100 miles per hour in Milford.

And in Stamford, a driver allegedly admitted to going more than 140 miles per hour.

Law enforcement said going that fast leaves little time to react.

“When we're seeing people driving at these speeds, it's causing these significant accidents where people are getting either seriously injured or losing their lives,” Sgt. Luke Davis, of Connecticut State Police, said.

State Police launched the Fatal Mitigation Initiative this spring.

That beefed up patrols on Routes 8 and 9, as well as Interstates 84 and 91.

“Too many close calls, too many lives at stake. You know, people just need to be better drivers out there,” Hunter said.

So far this year across the state, traffic stops totaled more than 77,000.

And while there has been a trend of some drivers not pulling over, troopers have ways to track them down and arrest them later.

“If you are driving at such a rate of speed and you see lights come on behind you, it is to your best interest to actually stop for the police when you're signaled to do so,” Sgt. Davis, said.

Triple-digit speeds might be extreme, but troopers say going more than 85 would be considered reckless driving and can lead to an arrest.