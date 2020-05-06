F-15 Jets Will Fly Over Boston Today to Honor Front Line Workers. Here’s How to Watch

Today starting at noon, four F-15s from the 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard will fly over hospitals to honor the workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fighter jets will fly over hospitals throughout Massachusetts, from Boston to Springfield.

On Wednesday morning, state police updated the list of locations where the jets would fly, saying a flyover Gillette Stadium had been cancelled. However, the other flyovers were still expected to take place.

Hoping to watch the flyover? Here's when the F-15s are scheduled to take flight: