F-15 Jets Will Fly Over Boston Today to Honor Front Line Workers. Here’s How to Watch

Four F-15s will fly over more than 15 hospitals on Wednesday to honor workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

By Abby Vervaeke

Today starting at noon, four F-15s from the 104th Fighter Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard will fly over hospitals to honor the workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fighter jets will fly over hospitals throughout Massachusetts, from Boston to Springfield.

On Wednesday morning, state police updated the list of locations where the jets would fly, saying a flyover Gillette Stadium had been cancelled. However, the other flyovers were still expected to take place.

Hoping to watch the flyover? Here's when the F-15s are scheduled to take flight:

  • Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston: 12:15 and 12:25 p.m.
  • Mass. General Hospital and surrounding facilities in Boston: 12:15 and 12:25 p.m.
  • Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston: 12:15 to 12:25 p.m.
  • Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center in Boston: 12:15 to 12:25 p.m.
  • West Roxbury VA Medical Center in Boston: 12:15 to 12:25 p.m.
  • Framingham Union Hospital in Framingham: 12:15 to 12:25 p.m.
  • UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester: 12:25 to 12:30 p.m.
  • DCU Center/St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester: 12:25 to 12:30 p.m.
  • Mercy Medical Center in Springfield: 12:35 to 12:40 p.m.
  • Baystate Medical Center in Springfield: 12:35 to 12:40 p.m.
  • Holyoke Medical Center in Holyoke: 12:35 to 12:40 p.m.
  • Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke: 12:35 to 12:40 p.m.
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton: 12:40 to 12:45 p.m.
  • Northampton VA Medical Center in Northampton: 12:40 to 12:45 p.m.
  • Western Massachusetts Hospital in Westfield: 12:40 to 12:45 p.m.
  • Baystate Noble Hospital Westfield: 12:40 to 12:45 p.m

