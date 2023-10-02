FAA releases preliminary report on fatal plane crash on NH's Lake Winnipesaukee

The FAA has released its preliminary report on a fatal plane crash in New Hampshire over the weekend.

The pilot of a single-engine Cessna 150 was killed after the small plane crashed into Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford near Ellacoya State Park around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The FAA's preliminary report, released Monday, contains only a brief description of the crash.

The report indicates that the plane was destroyed and one person was killed, and that the crash occurred around 9:51 p.m. The pilot was the only person on board. The report says the aircraft crashed "under unknown circumstances" into the lake.

Pieces of the plane were recovered Saturday night, with the debris field located off of Welch Island.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department confirmed that the pilot's body was recovered from nearly 60 feet of water shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday. His name has yet to be released pending the notification of family members.

The plane was headed for Laconia Municipal airport when it crashed, officials said. The type of plane he was flying is used mostly for personal and instructional flights.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause to determine what went wrong and why the plane crashed.

Mina Kaji, a spokesperson for the FAA, said in an email Monday that the NTSB is in charge of the joint investigation and will provide any further updates.