Facebook Removes Trump Ads on Refugees and Covid-19

The Trump campaign began running the ads Tuesday

In this photo illustration, the Facebook logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone on September 09, 2019 in Paris, France.
Chesnot/Getty Images

Facebook said Wednesday that it had taken down ads from the Trump campaign that claimed without evidence that accepting refugees from abroad would increase risks related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We rejected these ads because we don’t allow claims that people’s physical safety, health, or survival is threatened by people on the basis of their national origin or immigration status,” Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement.

