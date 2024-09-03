Fairhaven

Man taken into custody after hours-long standoff in Fairhaven

A man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, on Monday, police said.

Officers received a report around 4:30 p.m. about a disturbance on Ebony Street, according to Fairhaven police, who said they found a man barricaded inside a camper on the property.

Officers determined the 56-year-old man was armed with a knife, police said. His name wasn't released.

After nearly four hours, officers were able to peacefully take the man into custody, according to police.

Two homes nearby were evacuated to allow officers to keep a safe perimeter around the home, police said.

Further information about the incident wasn't made available.

