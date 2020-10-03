Fall Air Continues Throughout Weekend

The fall air continues throughout this weekend as highs both today and Sunday stay in the 60s south and 50s to the north.

Weak sea breezes may keep temps cooler at the coast. Pop up showers are possible across the mountains this afternoon. Mostly you'll notice puffy cumulus clouds developing in the heat of the day. The clouds and showers disappear once the sunsets.

Our fall foliage is expected to change quickly now that the cooler air has arrived. Most of the north country now has past peak conditions reported, so don't delay if you plan on going leaf peeping! We are running about 5-10 days ahead of schedule.

Sunday night our clouds increase ahead of a minor system with a couple of showers for Monday. Another low-pressure system develops in the Atlantic at the same time and far to our south.

The models have this staying offshore, but if this tracks just a tad farther north we could have some gusty wind and rain for southeastern MA.



The cool, fall temperatures stick around for most of next week. Another round of rain is possible Wednesday into Wednesday night. And we expect another warm-up to possibly the 70s for the next weekend.