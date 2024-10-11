Weather

Forget fall foliage, it's already winter on the Northeast's highest mountain

It's not yet clear if the summit will be closed Saturday, Sunday or Monday, a holiday

By Asher Klein

The snow-covered summit of New Hampshire's Mount Washington on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
Patrick Hummel, New Hampshire State Parks

We might be entering peak fall foliage season in much of New England, but on Mount Washington, it already looks and feels like the depths of winter.

There was plenty of snow at the summit of the mountain, the tallest peak in the Northeast that's famous for its extreme weather, on Thursday, while temperatures were in the 20s with wind howling at 60 mph, according to the New Hampshire State Parks system.

The bitter cold prompted officials to close the summit to close to travelers, both for people driving to the top and those taking the cog railway.

Conditions were no better Friday, so the summit was closed again.

It's not yet clear if the summit will be closed Saturday, Sunday or Monday, a holiday — the weekend is typically one of the most popular for leaf-peepers flocking to the White Mountains.

