Fall is upon us! Cooler temps, rain possible Thursday

Temperatures will be in the 60s for the next few days

By Pete Bouchard

It’s another day with the “low that won’t go." Clouds will move in from a (now very) distant storm that hammered us with rain at the beginning of the weekend.

Some spots on Cape Cod and the Islands received 6-9 inches of water in a span from Thursday to Saturday! Now its legacy will be to smother us with clouds and cool temperatures into the first part of the workweek.

Although we can’t rule out a passing sprinkle in the next two days, the chances are rather small. By midweek, the clouds will start collecting with our next weather system. This one might give us a little bump in the temperatures thanks to a change in the wind direction.

Showers will move through on Thursday as we watch a potential tropical storm/hurricane close in on the Gulf Coast. While this one doesn’t seem to make a bee line to New England, its presence will befuddle the forecast in the long range, so confidence is lower than normal for the extended period into next weekend.

Fall is definitely upon us!

