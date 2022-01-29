Fall River Firefighters Battling Blaze During Blizzard-Like Conditions

A fire broke out Saturday evening at a home in Fall River, Massachusetts, forcing firefighters to battle flames while a nor'easter continued to batter much of the East Coast with plenty of wind and heavy snow.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at a multi-family home on Irving Street around 5 p.m., WJAR reported, citing a spokesperson for the Fall River mayor.

Heartbreaking scene in Fall River. We are working on getting more information. @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/lQ4VWwVzOD — Molly Levine (@levine_on_scene) January 29, 2022

WJAR video from the scene shows heavy flames pouring out of the front of the home, in a neighborhood where buildings are close to each other.

Two nearby homes were evacuated, the mayor's spokesperson told WJAR.

Video also showed cars parked on both sides of Irving Street, which would conflict with the city's parking ban that is in effect. According to WJAR, parking was only allowed on one side of the street during the ban.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, and it was unclear how much the weather affected fire crews on scene.

The National Weather Service Boston confirmed Saturday that blizzard conditions were met in several areas across southern New England, including Boston, Worcester, Hyannis and Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, and Providence, Newport, and Block Island in Rhode Island.

