1 killed, 1 hurt by truck during Fall River furniture donation, DA says

A group from nonprofit My Brother's Keeper were picking up the dresser when, investigators believe, the box truck backed into a woman and man

By Asher Klein

A truck at the scene of a crash investigation in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.
WJAR-TV

A woman died and a man was critically hurt when a truck backed into them while they were picking up a donated dresser in Fall River, Massachusetts, Wednesday, authorities said.

The two victims and the woman who was driving the box truck were all part of a nonprofit, called My Brother's Keeper, which handles furniture donations, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The woman who died was identified as Jean Revil, a 67-year-old from Dartmouth. Neither the man who was injured, a 64-year-old from Bristol, Rhode Island, or the woman who was driving, a 25-year-old from Taunton, Massachusetts, were publicly identified.

The incident took place at a home on Joseph Drive around noon, prosecutors said. A group of six people from My Brother's Keeper, including both employees and volunteers, were picking up the dresser when, investigators believe, the box truck backed into Revil and the man.

As of Thursday morning, the man was in critical but stable condition at New Bedford's Saint Luke's Hospital, according to prosecutors.

State and local police were investigating, prosecutors said. They didn't say if anyone was facing charges.

The president of My Brother's Keeper, Erich Miller, shared a statement with NBC affiliate WJAR: "We, at My Brother’s Keeper, are heartbroken with the loss of one of our devoted volunteers during their dedicated service to our mission and community. With an investigation underway to the details of the accident, we are not able to comment on the specifics. We would ask for your support and prayers for our volunteer’s family as well as our community as we cope with this tragedy."

