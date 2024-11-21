Man suspected of murder, accessory to murder in Fall River killings is arrested

A man wanted in the killings of three people in two separate Fall River incidents was arrested Wednesday in New Bedford, Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

Tajon Saxon, 26, had been sought for nearly a year, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday, in announcing his arrest.

Saxon faces murder and gun charges in the killing of Diamonte Odom, 23, on May 13, 2023, and was wanted on accessory to murder charges in the May 2021 killings of Jovaughn Mills and Miguel Sanjurjo, prosecutors said.

Saxon was due in Fall River Superior Court Thursday morning to face the charges. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Authorities didn't say how Saxon was tracked down and arrested.

Odom was shot in the face on County Street near Flint Street and died hours later at Rhode Island Hospital, officials have said. Another man was also indicted on murder and gun charges in his death.