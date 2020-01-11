Local
fatal stabbing

Fall River Man Dead From Stabbing in Parking Lot

The 25-year-old Jorge Vieira of Fall River died from his injuries Saturday

By Alec Greaney

By Alec Greaney

187062332
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man stabbed in a Fall River parking lot Saturday morning has died, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call outside a housing complex at 2000 Bay Road. First responders found a male victim in the parking lot, where they administered aid and brought him to St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River.

The man, 25-year-old Jorge Vieira of Fall River, died later in the day after being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said in a statement.

Local

Missing Falcon 1 hour ago

$20K Falcon Found by Firefighter Days After Owner Fell Through Ice

Jamaica Plain 1 hour ago

After Foot Chase, Brighton Man Arrested With Loaded Gun: Police

An active homicide investigation is underway and “extremely active” Saturday evening, the district attorney said.

This article tagged under:

fatal stabbingBristol County District Attorney's office
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us