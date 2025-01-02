Massachusetts

Pedestrian dead after crash in Fall River, police say

Fall River police did not immediately identify the pedestrian who was killed in the crash at Plymouth Avenue and Nashua Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Fall River police on scene of a pedestrian crash at Plymouth Avenue and Nashua Street on Dec. 31, 2024. (WJAR)
WJAR

A person was killed Tuesday in a pedestrian crash in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Fall River police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR they responded to the incident, which occurred at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Nashua Street, and found a pedestrian with critical injuries.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries, WJAR reports.

There was no word on the driver involved, or whether or not charges might be filed.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan tells WJAR that pedestrians and drivers need to practice road safety, noting there are crosswalks with lights in the area where the fatal pedestrian crash happened.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsFall River
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us