Fall River Police Officer Hit by ATV Whose Driver Is Being Sought, State Police Say

An officer with the Fall River Police Department was hit by an ATV that fled Friday night, Massachusetts State Police said, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Police in Fall River said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. during a traffic stop near the intersection of Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The department did not say what type of vehicle was involved, but said its driver fled immediately after hitting the officer.

State police told WJAR that they "sent patrols and a K9 team to assist in searching for a suspect who struck a Fall River PD Officer with an ATV," adding that the driver was last seen on Robeson Street near President Avenue.

Fall River Police said the officer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information was asked to call 508-676-8511 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 508-672-8477.