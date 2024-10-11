11 hospitalized as Amazon warehouse in Fall River is evacuated

Eleven people were taken to the hospital from a Fall River, Massachusetts, Amazon Fulfillment Center Friday, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

The facility on Innovation Way was evacuated amid a HazMat response, police told the news station.

While the cause of the incident was under investigation, it was reported as an unknown chemical reaction that was possibly caused by a battery, police reportedly said

The Fall River Fire Special Service confirmed that it helped decontaminate people before they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated.

Officials haven't shared how serious the 11 peoples' injuries were.