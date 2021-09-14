Fallen Lawrence Marine Sgt. to Be Laid to Rest Tuesday

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, a Lawrence native and one of the last troops to lose their lives in America's longest war, will be laid to rest Tuesday.

A public wake will be held for Rosario Pichardo at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Veterans Memorial Stadium next to Lawrence High School, where she earned her degree. She’ll be laid to rest at Bellevue Cemetery in a section reserved for military veterans.

The community is invited to pay their respects at the wake after a private funeral Mass was held Monday at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church for Rosario Pichardo's family and other invited guests.

The 25-year-old served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade. Rosario Pichardo and other Marines were killed in a suicide bombing on Aug. 26 near the Kabul airport where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. They were all awarded the Purple Heart.

Her body returned home Saturday in a solemn procession through Massachusetts on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

As the casket was escorted to Lawrence, scores of people appeared by the highway waving flags. Tractor-trailers pulled to the side of the road, firefighters saluted from the tops of fire trucks and massive flags were hung for the convoy to drive under.

In Rosario Pichardo’s hometown, people lined highway overpasses and streets waving American flags as a vehicle procession made its way through the city to the Farrah Funeral Home.

Friends and strangers are expected to come out once again Tuesday.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Kim Janey and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey were among the dignitaries at Boston Logan International Airport Saturday to pay their respects.

“I was very sad but at the same time very proud of her service, proud of what she was doing to protect women and children, especially, in Afghanistan," Markey said. "That’s who she was. She was the embodiment of everything that Lawrence and this community stands for, for what our country stands for.”